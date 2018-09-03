Convicted murderer absconds from Maghaberry

A convicted murderer is being sought by police after failing to return to Maghaberry prison.

John Clifford had been permitted to attend an appointment outside of the jail but is now unlawfully at large

The 56-year-old, who is reported to have lived in the Shankill area before being imprisoned.

As well as murder, Clifford has also been convicted of cruelty to children and indecent assault. He is described as around 5’7” tall with green eyes and fair hair.

When last seen he was wearing a black beanie style hat, a heavy black coat, grey trousers and black shoes. He is also said to have been using a distinctive three-wheel mobility scooter registration EXZ 4974.

A prison service spokesperson said: “Members of the public or anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact us immediately on 101.”