Cookstown deaths: youth centre opens to provide listening ear

A special event has been laid on today for young people who may need support on the wake of the three tragic deaths last night in Cookstown.

Three teenagers died after a crush at a disco at Greenvale Hotel on Sunday night.

Police at the scene after three teenagers died after a crush at a St Patrick's Day party at a hotel in Cookstown. A 17-year-old girl and two boys aged 16 and 17 died after the incident outside the Greenvale Hotel on Sunday night. A number of other teenagers have also been treated in hospital.

Following the tragic events that happened last night at the Greenvale hotel, the Youth Service will be opening today from 4pm onwards in Cookstown Youth Resource Centre, on the swimming pool lane, a Youth Service spokeswoman said.

The aim is to “offer support and a listening ear to any young person who may be affected by this tragedy” she added. “The coming days will be very difficult and we want to be here to help in any way we can.

“Deepest sympathies to those young people who have lost their lives and their families at this terrible time.”