Cookstown tragedy funerals: Lauren Bullock followed by enormous but silent crowd

Lauren Bullock was carried into St Patrick’s Church in Donaghamore this morning in a pink and white casket, ahead of requiem mass.

Her coffin was pink and decorated with flowers.

On St Patrick's Day, a crush outside a disco in Cookstown killed Lauren Bullock, Connor Currie and Morgan Barnard.

She was borne through the church yard in Donaghmore followed by an enormous but silent crowd who had accompanied her on her final journey.

Schoolchildren lined the street while the bell at St Patrick’s Church tolled.

Chief celebrant at Lauren’s service Father David Moore said the three victims had lost their lives “needlessly”.

He said St Patrick’s Day 2019 would never be remembered as a celebration of Ireland’s patron saint.

“Instead, for many decades to come, Saint Patrick’s Day 2019 will be called to mind as the awful day when three beautiful young people, all in the prime of their lives, were overpowered, literally in the mad rush of our modern world, and needlessly lost their lives,” he said.

“On Sunday night, and during the early hours of Monday, a dark and threatening cloud hung over all of us as we struggled to understand and come to terms with the tragic turn of events on what ought to have been a night of fun, dance, friendship and laughter.

“Instead we learned, in a state of shock and disbelief, of the news of Lauren’s tragic death, and the deaths of Connor and Morgan.”