Council probes ‘dog on dog attack’ in Rathcoole

An investigation has been launched after a dog was allegedly attacked and killed by another dog in Rathcoole yesterday (Tuesday).

The incident took place in the Inniscarn Drive area of the estate.

Appealing for information, a spokesperson for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council said: “Council’s enforcement officers are aware of a dog on dog attack which took place in the Inniscarn Drive area of Rathcoole yesterday afternoon.

“It is understood that a small Chihuahua type dog was attacked and killed by a bull lurcher-type dog. Both dogs were on leads at the time of the attack.

“Whilst we are currently investigating this matter, the offending dog has not yet been located.”

The spokesperson for the local authority added: “We would appeal to both the owner of the fatally injured dog and the offending dog to contact us as soon as possible.

“Additionally, if anyone witnessed this attack, or has any information that may help in our investigation, please contact us on 028 9034 0160. Any information provided will be treated in the strictest confidence.”

Appealing for anyone with information to contact council, Macedon UUP Cllr Robert Foster said: “I would urge the owners of both dogs to come forward and assist with the council’s investigation.

“This is an extremely serious and worrying incident which needs investigated to prevent a similar occurrence or worse happening.

“It must have been a terrifying experience for the owners of the dog which was sadly killed in this incident.

“Anyone with any information should contact the council in the strictest confidence.”