Council to give £1m to republican museum with Narrow Water rifle

Unionists on Belfast City Council have expressed shock that the authority has ring fenced £1m for a republican museum with “obscene” exhibits such as a soldier’s rifle from an IRA bombing and a pair of Colonel Gaddafi’s shoes.

Councillors were speaking after the Roddy McCorley Society in west Belfast went public with its plans to secure official museum status.

The rifle was reportedly taken from the scene of the 1979 Narrow Water bombing in which the IRA killed 18 soldiers near Warrenpoint.

UUP MLA Doug Beattie yesterday called for the PSNI to confiscate it. The museum also sports a pair of shoes given by Colonel Muammar Gaddafi to former Belfast IRA commander Joe Cahill during talks to secure weaponry and Semtex for the provisionals.

But Jonathan Ganesh, who was seriously injured by the IRA Semtex bomb at Canary Wharf in 1996, condemned the exhibit as “a sick joke”.

According to council minutes, UUP Alderman Jim Rodgers was present at a committee meeting in 2017 in which councillors were updated on the City Centre Social Outcomes Fund proposals.

It was recommended that the Roddy McCorley Society be granted £1m – a quarter of the £4m pot – while the James Connolly Interpretative Centre on the Falls Road was also earmarked for a further £1m. The other £2m was marked for seven smaller projects across the city.

But Alderman Rodgers said he was “absolutely shocked” to read details of the exhibits in the museum this week and said he would be looking into the proposals. He said the UUP and PUP had voted to open up applications for the £4m to a wider pool of applicants, but that this was voted down by the DUP and others.

“I am deeply concerned about all this because I am opposed to the council funding any type of project with paramilitary themes, whether loyalist or republican,” he said.

DUP Alderman Brian Kingston said that while the council has agreed support for the community-based tourism initiatives, the party “expects that due diligence will ensure that content is appropriate and that any Troubles-related exhibits show due regard for victims and avoid glorification of terrorism”.

“The suggestion of exhibiting an alleged British army rifle which was damaged during explosions which killed 18 army personnel is particularly obscene and would be totally insensitive to victims of terrorism.”

Another source said council groups had to strike compromises to ensure business did not grind to a halt.