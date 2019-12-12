Council warning after public gain entry to Blackhead Path

Mid and East Antrim Council is urging the public to stay off Blackhead Path until restoration work is completed.

It follows a number of recent incidents where people have gained entry to the coastal walkway at Whitehead, Co Antrim. Council says this could result is serious injuries or even loss of life and has also caused damage to completed works.

A MEA spokesperson said: “We hope locals and visitors take on board the advice on the signs that have been put up, as by not doing so, they are putting their lives at risk.

“We understand this is a hugely popular walk with the local community, dog walkers and tourists, but the safety of users of the path is of utmost importance.

“The cliff face remedial work is currently being undertaken and for that to continue safely the entire path is closed to the public.

“There could be land slippage or rock fall at any moment, which could result in loss of life if someone were to be on the path at the time.”

The multi-million pound project includes stabilisation of the cliff faces and repairs to the coastal network.

Council has issued a number of similar safety appeals since the work commenced earlier this year, pointing out there are other walking routes in the area including Diamond Jubilee Wood, White Harbour and Nature Reserve, Beach Road Nature Reserve and The Gobbins, Islandmagee.