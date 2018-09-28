Counterfeit goods seized after searches

Police have seized “a large amount” of counterfeit goods following searches at four commercial premises in south and west Belfast on Tuesday.

PSNI Detective Inspector Natalie McNally said: “During the operation, approximately 9,500 counterfeit products including phone batteries and chargers, headphones and various technology accessories were seized.

“Buying cheap counterfeit goods, which may initially appear to a bargain, puts jobs at risk, can be unsafe and there is also a wealth of evidence that shows money made from the sale of counterfeit goods is used to fund other forms of crime, so there really is no such thing as victimless crime. We all end up paying the price.”

She added: “While our investigations continue, I would appeal for anyone with information regarding any criminality activity to contact police on 101. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”