Police seized a quantity of cannabis and suspected counterfeit football shirts during an operation in east Antrim over the weekend.

Commenting on the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “So we have a driver who is losing their car due to having no insurance.

“Had the driver bought car insurance, chances are the police would never have pulled them over.

“If that hadn’t happened, officers would never have found the cannabis in the car or the suspect counterfeit sports shirts.”