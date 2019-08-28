Couple charged with cruelty to baby son

A man and woman appeared in court today charged with cruelty to their baby son.

The couple, who cannot be identified, allegedly exposed the three-month-old child to unnecessary suffering at a location in north Belfast.

They are also accused of drugs offences and carrying out assaults on each other.

All of the alleged offences were committed on May 3 this year.

Entering the dock together for the first time at Belfast Magistrates’ Court, the defendants confirmed that they understood the charges against them.

Counsel for the 26-year-old woman disclosed the nature of the child cruelty allegations.

Mark Farrell said: “This case involves a 12-week-old baby.”

The infant has since been removed by social services, he added.

Both defendants are further charged with common assault and possession of Class C drugs.

The 30-year-old man faces an additional count of having cannabis.

No more details about the case were revealed during the brief hearing.

Proceedings were adjourned until October.

District Judge Peter Magill released the two accused on continuing conditional bail.