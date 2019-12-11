Couple left 'shaken' after man assaulted during robbery - woman's handbag containing cash and bank cards stolen

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following the report of a burglary at a house in the Dromore Street area of Belfast yesterday evening, Tuesday 10 December.

The couple are both understood to be in their 60s.

A robber

It was reported that three men forced entry to the east Belfast property at around 7.20pm - and the male occupant was hit across the hand.

Detective Sergeant McCartan said: “The three left with the female occupant’s handbag, which contained a sum of money and bank cards.

"It is believed they made off in a small black car, in which a fourth man was waiting.



“This has been a distressing ordeal, which has left the couple shaken.



“The burglary happened in a busy residential area, and at a time of the evening when people could still have been out and about, going about their business.



“I am appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1740 of 10/12/19.”



Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.