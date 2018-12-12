Court battle looming over PSNI hearing loss claims

A High Court battle is looming over attempts by nine retired police officers to secure hearing loss payments.

The Northern Ireland Policing Board has commenced judicial review proceedings after a medical expert decided they met the criteria.

Proceedings due to get under way yesterday were put on hold for more information to be provided.

The officers sought injury on duty pension awards, claiming they suffered hearing loss while employed on the force.

Their applications were initially refused following an assessment by a medical officer, the court heard.

But the ex-policemen successfully appealed that determination to an independent medical referee.

That determination has now prompted a judicial review challenge by the Policing Board.

According to the authority, which provides oversights of the PSNI, there was an error in law around the independent medical referee’s decision.

The case centres on the criteria applied and interpretations of a Home Office circular.

Lawyers for the retired officers claim the bar has been raised for meeting the test to secure a hearing loss payment.

Six of the nine are legally represented in the case.

They have been given anonymity due to issues around their medical and service records.

Following exchanges with the parties, Mr Justice McCloskey requested more information on the legal status of a Home Office circular and Policing Board web page linked to the case.

The judge agreed to adjourn the hearing until next April.