Court hears UDA allegation as two men remanded in connection with Garvagh shooting

A man was shot and when he tried to escape along a street he slipped in ice and was then allegedly kicked in the face whilst on the ground beside a War Memorial, a court has heard.

The details emerged at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday where two men were remanded into custody in connection with a shooting in Garvagh, County Londonderry, at the weekend.

Christopher Torrens Crawford - who was appearing in the dock on his 26th birthday - of Brone Park, Garvagh, is accused of the attempted murder of a man on Sunday.

Crawford, a quarryman, is further charged with possessing a shotgun with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life or cause serious damage to property.

Crawford is also accused of discharging a firearm at Main Street, Garvagh, and with carrying a loaded shotgun in a public place without lawful authority or reasonable excuse.

The second man before the court was Philip Hara (28), an asphalter, of Agivey Court, Garvagh.

He faces one charge of assisting an offender.

The charges are in connection with an incident in which shots were fired in the centre of Garvagh around 3am on Sunday.

A 46-year-old man was shot in the leg and was taken to hospital where he required surgery and treatment for other injuries to his face and body.

At the weekend police said they received a report that three shots were fired and they believed one of the shots hit a man in his lower leg.

At Monday’s Court a police officer said he believed he could connect the two defendants to the charges.

Opposing bail the policeman said community tension was high after the shooting which he said was unusual for Garvagh and he feared there could be further offences and intimidation of witnesses.

The officer said the injured man said “both men are connected to the UDA” and “run the town”.

The policeman said other witnesses had declined to give statements.

The officer said there was no sectarian element in the case.

Crawford’s defence barrister Michael Smyth said his client would allege the injured man “was affiliated with the UVF”.

Mr Smyth said it was not a “feud” and said the injured party had made a “bald statement” about his client.

The officer said the shooting was a “vicious and highly dangerous action which showed a blatant disregard for human life”.

The policeman said the injured man had been in the Central Bar in Garvagh and later when the two defendants, who were known to the injured party, arrived there was an “exchange”

The officer said Crawford later returned to the street outside with a legally-held double-barrelled shotgun and reloaded at one stage and after shotgun pellets hit the injured party who required surgery.

The officer said the injured man was pursued up the street.

The policeman said at first the injured man thought the noise of the shot was “a firework”.

The officer said the injured man fell on ice and Crawford then kicked him on the face as he lay on the ground near a War Memorial.

The court was told witnesses said Crawford told the man: “ I’m going to do you”.

The officer said Crawford made admissions in relation to the case.

In relation to Hara, the officer said the defendant was accused of washing items belonging to Crawford.

Crawford’s defence lawyer Mr Smyth said the defendant had made admissions but “the only issue was his intent”.

The officer said: “This was a case where somebody deliberately got a shotgun and shot somebody in the street”.

The officer said he could not comment on the UDA claim, other than to say: “It may be a possibility”.

Mr Smyth said his client said he got the weapon to go down and “scare” the other man.

The officer said: “I would accept that if he had not brought enough ammunition to reload”.

Mr Smyth said the defendant Crawford said the first shot was in the air as a warning shot and the second was into the ground whilst the third was not aimed directly at the injured man.

The officer said the shot which injured the man may have been a poor shot due to Crawford having been drinking.

Defence barrister Eoghan Devlin for Hara asked the police officer about the UDA allegation and the officer said he was not prepared to discuss the matter further.

Mr Devlin said Hara had not been present when the shooting happened and afterwards had walked across fields to his home rather than go through the main street in case there was further trouble.

Refusing bail, District Judge Peter King said the allegations were “extremely serious”.

He remanded both men into custody to appear back at the court on January 8 via video link.