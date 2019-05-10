Court is told trailer linked to ATM thefts as man refused bail

Police believe a trailer recovered during a search of a shed in Co Tyrone on Thursday was used in the thefts of two ATMs, a court was told.

Matthew Joseph McLean – 29, of Glenpark Road, Gortin – was refused bail on charges of concealing criminal property, possessing criminal property, handling stolen goods and theft.

Opposing bail, a detective constable told Dungannon Magistrates’ Court on Friday police were concerned about interference with witnesses.

She said police carried out a number of searches in Beragh and a digger worth £60,000 was recovered in the shed along with the trailer and a 40-foot low loader.

The detective said they believed the trailer, which had been stolen in February, had been used in the thefts of cash machines in Killyclogher and Irvinestown.

The owner of the shed had made two statements in which he claimed he had leased the shed to McLean last month.

A defence solicitor said the only evidence linking his client to the shed were the statements made by the shed owner. He also said there was no proof the trailer was the one used in the ATM thefts.

Refusing the bail application, District Judge John Meehan said they were “very serious matters”.

He remanded McLean in custody to appear by video link at Omagh Magistrates Court on June 4.

A 31-year-old man arrested on Thursday during the searches has been released on police bail.