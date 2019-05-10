Court told Larne man stole ‘simply to live’

A man who mounted shoplifting raids in Ballymena has been given a six months jail sentence, suspended for three years.

Dale McKee (25), whose address was given as Greenland Parade in Larne, stole clothing from TK Maxx in April while in January he took £107 worth of items from the Frys Road Spar and groceries of an unknown amount from Vivo on the Cushendall Road.

A defence solicitor told Ballymena Magistrates Court, on Thursday, that McKee’s offending happened when he had been released from prison and was in a very difficult financial situation. The lawyer claimed the defendant resorted to stealing “simply to live”. The court heard how the defendant had been expelled from secondary school and was educated in the training school system but had no qualifications and never worked.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the courts had tried everything with McKee without success but on this occasion he was not convinced a period in custody would be of benefit to society as he suspended a jail term.