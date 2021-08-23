Court told of ‘innocent explanation’ for why ex-RSF member had captain’s car reg hidden inside phone

A generic image of CIRA graffiti; the defendant was in court accused of involvement in a suspected CIRA attack in Enniskillen

Gabriel Meehan’s lawyer claimed there was an innocent explanation for the vehicle’s details being discovered on a scrap of paper inside a mobile phone.

The 42-year-old is facing prosecution in connection with the recovery of an improvised shotgun allegedly fired at a police station in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh.

Meehan, a former member of Republican Sinn Fein from Pound Street in Irvinestown, is accused of involvement in events surrounding the suspected Continuity IRA attack earlier this year.

He faces charges of possessing a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life, as well as having articles for use in terrorism and details of a vehicle belonging to a member of the security forces.

Police located the improvised device and a spent cartridge in a riverside area opposite the PSNI Station on March 17.

It followed a series of telephone messages to media organisations from callers claiming to represent the Continuity IRA, stating either that a bomb had been left in the area or shots had been fired at the PSNI base.

Forensic examinations were carried out on the shotgun and assessed that it had been recently discharged, the court was told.

Investigations led to Meehan’s home being searched on March 30.

Crown counsel said a phone recovered from a bedroom hide contained a receipt with a British Army captain’s registration details “secreted” inside the battery section.

According to the prosecution the intention was to target a serving member of the security forces.

But as Meehan mounted a fresh application for bail, the judge was told he had been left anxious and afraid following unwanted approaches from men who were seeking information about Republican Sinn Fein and putting bundles of cash through his letter box.

In a further alleged incident, a car with the registration mark found in Meehan’s phone exited a Territorial Army base and travelled behind his vehicle for up to five minutes.

Defence barrister Joe Brolly, instructed by Phoenix Law, contended: “The applicant was concerned that he was being followed and took the number plate.

“It’s an entirely innocent explanation and fits his concerns that he was being contacted by military service personnel.”

The case against Meehan involves claims that he was sighted on March 16, close to where the device was located the following day.

But the defence insisted that he made none of the phone calls and was not responsible for planting the device.

Adjourning the bail application, Mrs Justice Keegan requested more information about steps taken after Meehan gave his account at interview.

