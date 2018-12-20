Courthouse evacuated after reports of suspect device and man armed with gun

Gardaí are currently at the scene of an incident at a courthouse in Dublin.

Gardaí received reports of a male armed with a firearm and a suspect device at Smithfield at approximately 11:30am on Thursday.

Gardai are currently at the scene.

The male has since been arrested and is currently detained at the Bridewell Garda station.

An imitation firearm (pending examination) has been seized and the Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal team are currently at scene to examine the suspect device.

The courthouse has been evacuated and a cordon is in place.

Investigations are ongoing.