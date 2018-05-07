Cousin of SF MLA dies in one car crash

A cousin of East Londonderry Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has died in a single vehicle collision on the Feeny Road in Dungiven.

Colin Archibald, 19, was the driver and only occupant of a black Volkswagen Golf that left the road at around 3.30am on Sunday morning.

Police are appealling for witnesses or anyone who saw the deceased’s Golf prior to the crash to contact police on tel 101, quoting ref 334/06/05/18.

Police are also appealing for information about the death of 43-year-old man in a one vehicle crash on the Ballyrashane Road, Coleraine between 9pm on Friday and 8am on Saturday 5 May.