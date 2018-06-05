'Cowardly thieves' destroy German couple's £15,000 motorcycle

A German couple visiting Northern Ireland have been left "devastated" after thieves stole and set fire to their custom-made motorcycle.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning in the Clifton Park Avenue area of North Belfast.

A resident alerted police when they saw four youths attempting to steal a motorcycle with a side-car combination.

The PSNI attended the scene a short time later but were unable to locate the vehicle.

The police then received another call a few hours later from a member of the public who discovered the motorcycle burnt out in the Victoria Parade area of New Lodge.

"The owners of this vehicle are a German couple who had only arrived in Northern Ireland," wrote the PSNI on Facebook.

"Last night was their first night. They had planned to spend a month touring round and visiting. Their vehicle is a one-off custom-made worth in excess of £15,000. To describe them as being devastated when they saw what had become of their bike hardly comes close."

The PSNI added: "To those who took this bike or were involved in its destruction...hang your heads in shame. This was a callous act by cowardly thieves who skulk about under the cover of darkness. You know exactly who you are and what you've done.

"We are appealing to anyone who may have seen or heard anything last night to come forward and help us to put this right.

"Do you have a dashcam? Where you about Clifton Park Avenue / Antrim Road / New Lodge last night or this morning? If so, please check your footage.

"If you live between Clifton Park Avenue and Victoria Parade, do you have CCTV? If so then please check your footage.

"Any information in this matter, no matter how small, will be gratefully received.

"The reference for this theft is 93 of June 5, 2018. Call Police on 101 or call into a Police station.

"Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous then you can also phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"We can't undo the harm and the hurt that these visitors have suffered, but we can show them that we care and that we are better than this."