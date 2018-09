Diversions are in place following a serious traffic collision on the Portaferry Road just outside Newtownards this morning (Saturday).

A police spokesman said traffic diversions were via Finlay’s Road and Mountstewart Road.

“Delays are expected for some time.

“All casualties have now been taken to hospital.

“Recovery has been tasked but it will possibly be another hour before reopening as Road has been damaged by fire and fluids,” the spokesperson added.