Crime gang busted and stolen children’s toys recovered

Police busted a crime gang and recovered more than £1k worth of children’s toys - just before Christmas.

Also £1,500 in cash was seized by police in Portadown on Monday.

Two men were arrested for theft and handling stolen goods. Their vehicle was seized and houses searched by police in Belfast.

The PSNI said last night: “Yesterday, we had a particularly good hit in Portadown.

“Province wide, we’ve been on the hunt for a particular vehicle for around a year now. Yesterday, a couple of eagle eyed officers discovered it had turned up in our patch, doing it’s very own ‘Aladins Cave’ impression. Just look at this little lot!

“Over £1000 worth of suspected stolen goods recovered, plus around £1500 in cash seized. In addition, their vehicle was seized for being involved in crime, 2 men arrested for theft and handling stolen goods, and subsequent house searches carried out by our colleagues in Belfast.

“But wait...there’s more!

“One of them was also wanted for another theft from last year, so was arrested for that too.

“Both were charged earlier today for theft and handling stolen goods.

“So often, we get these results from phone calls from alert members of the public. Sometimes though, it’s just a good old fashioned peelers nose that sniffs it out!

“Great work by the guys, and a thanks to our boys and girls in Belfast for the assistance.”