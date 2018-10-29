Criminal damage at church

Police are appealing for information after a report of criminal damage at a church in the Slaughterford Road area of Whitehead overnight Sunday.

Constable Mellon said: “Sometime between 9.30pm and 9.10am this morning (Monday, October 29), it was reported that a window had been smashed at the property in the area.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw anything suspicious to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 293 29/10/18.

“lternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”