Criminal damage caused to house

Police are appealing for witnesses after criminal damage was caused to a house in Omagh.

The house, which is in the Hawthorn Road area, was attacked sometime between Saturday December 23 and Tuesday December 26.

Constable Holmes said; “The damage was caused to a PVC window in the ground floor of the property.

“We are appealing for anyone who might have information which may assist the investigation to contact police at Omagh on 101 quoting CC537 of 26/12/17. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”