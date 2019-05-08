Criminal damage to two new builds Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Extensive damage has been caused to properties at a new development in Craigavon. Two houses currently being built in Dickson’s Wood have had windows smashed and interior structure pulled out. The incident happened in the east Belfast area on Tuesday. This occurred at approximately 8.45 on Tuesday evening. Police appeal for witnesses to contact them. PSNI blame attack on local football club on ‘thuggish, selfish louts’