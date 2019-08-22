Criminals responsible for 'brutal' paramilitary-shooting 'need to be faced down'

A man has been shot in "a paramilitary-style shooting" in Belfast, police said.

The man, in his forties, was shot in both legs in the Ardoyne area of the city.

He has been taken to hospital and his condition is described as stable.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has asked anyone with any knowledge of the incident to call 101.

SDLP North Belfast MLA Nichola Mallon, who condemned the shooting, said it was "a brutal attack committed by criminals who need to face justice".

"No one can be allowed to intimidate this community," she added. “Those responsible have nothing to offer people here. We’re trying to build a better North Belfast and acts like this only make that harder. They have to be faced down.

“I would appeal to anyone with information to bring it forward to police."

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly who also condemned the shooting of a man in the Ardoyne area said: "As yet no organisation has claimed responsibility. I condemn whoever was involved.

“A number or residents in Ardoyne and wider North Belfast have been shot dead in the recent past by various small armed groups masquerading as protectors.

“The community does not support such actions and it needs to stop. There is no place for guns on our streets.

“Anyone with information on this attack should bring it forward to the Police.