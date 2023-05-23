Cross-party condemnation of those responsible for security alert at East Belfast GAA

Lough View Integrated Primary School was also forced to closed on Tuesday following a police search operation at the Henry Jones Playing Fields at Church Road in the Castlereagh area.

In a statement, East Belfast GAA said its members were "disheartened" to learn about the security alert.It said: "We, alongside many sports teams in east Belfast who share these pitches, have worked hard to revive these facilities for all members of the community and are saddened at those who threaten to disrupt the peace and cause alarm."The club statement described the situation as "especially disappointing” – particularly as it follows a decision taken by Belfast City Council's (BCC) Strategic Policy and Resources Committee to reorganise the provision of pitches for local sports clubs in a way that allowed a designated pitch for GAA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This will be the first BCC GAA pitch in East Belfast and is long overdue,” the club said.

Police are at the scene on Church Road in Belfast and the Henry Jones playing fields have been closed amid searches.

DUP councillor Davy Douglas expressed his disgust on social media.

"Disgraceful. Have spoken with the police this morning. Hopefully nothing untoward is found. Church Road will remain closed for a number of hours yet. Major disruption for parents, school children and those living in the area,” he tweeted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie also condemned those responsible.

On Twitter, he said: “As the leader of @uuponline let me be clear. This is wrong and must be condemned utterly. There is no nuance to this & those dancing in the margins need to be clearer.”

Alliance leader and East Belfast MLA Naomi Long described the alert as “utterly unacceptable,” and added: “Everyone in EastBelfast has a right to live, work, and play without intimidation or threat.”

UUP MLA Mike Nesbitt said he also “unreservedly” condemned thos responsible for targeting the club.“Their members should be more welcome in the east than the perpetrators behind the intimidation,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad