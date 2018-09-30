Crossbow fired at car and vehicle rams house during fracas

Police believe a crossbow may have been fired at a car during a disturbance in Londonderry on Thursday evening.

Three men have been arrested in connection with the incident which took place at Ballynagard Crescent in the city around 7.30pm.

The men, aged 33, 34 and 39, are being questioning on suspicion of a range of offences.

Detective Inspector Bob Blemmings said: “A disturbance is believed to have taken place at a property in the area at around 7.30pm on Thursday night, September 27. This reportedly culminated in a vehicle being driven repeatedly at the front of the house, causing some damage to the gates and the building itself.”

DI Blemmings added: “Our enquiries to date would also suggest that at some point during the fracas, a crossbow may have been fired at the car.”