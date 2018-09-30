Crossbow may have been used in NI attack

The PSNI say a crossbow may have been used during an incident in Northern Ireland onThursday.

Police attended reports of a disturbance in the Ballynagard Crescent area of Londonderry on Thursday at 7:30pm where it is alleged a vehicle was driven repeatedly at the front of a house, causing damage to gates and the actual building.

“Our enquiries to date would also suggest that at some point during the fracas, a crossbow may have been fired at the car,” said Detective Inspector Bob Blemmings.

Detectives investigating the incident arrested three men on Sunday morning.

The arrested males, aged 33, 34 and 39 have been detained on suspicion of a range of offences and remain in custody this morning assisting the PSNI with their enquiries.