Crowd chant 'the I, the I, the I.R.A.' at N.I. Oktoberfest celebration - D.U.P. councillor labels event 'hate-fest'

A video appearing to show a crowd of people chanting pro-I.R.A. slogans at an Oktoberfest celebration in Northern Ireland has emerged.

The video appears to show a band playing 'The Boys of the Old Brigade' inside a marquee in Londonderry city centre.

As the band reach a particular part of the song the crowd begin to chant "the I, the I, the I.R.A.".

The footage has been widely shared on social media.

One of the people who posted the video on Facebook was D.U.P. Derry City and Strabane District councillor, David Ramsey.

"Many people paid to get in to this event but left disgusted and shocked." claimed Colr. Ramsey.

"We need answers and guarantees this will not happen again and I speak for most people not just Unionists."

Colr. Ramsey described the event as a "hate-fest" and claimed to have been contacted by people on both sides of the political divide who expressed their disappointment.

"I’ve had both Protestant and Catholic people on to me about this hate-fest.

"What hope is there for a shared future when a public event such as this promotes terrorism?," asked Colr. Ramsey.

Colr. Ramsey added: "If people think this is ok we have a major problem, I can’t see the community supporting this after what we suffered in this city at the hands of those being glorified in our city this weekend."

The organisation in charge of the event has been approached and asked if they would like to issue a statement.