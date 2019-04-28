Crumlin stabbing: Man critical and three others injured

Detectives have appealed for information following a stabbing incident in Crumlin that left one man in a critical condition and three other people injured.

Police said they were called to a property in Cairn Walk around 2.50am on Saturday morning along with paramedics.

Detective Inspector Michelle Griffin said: “Police responded along with the NIAS. Three men aged in their twenties and a woman were taken to hospital for treatment.

“Two of the men remain in hospital, one of them is in a critical condition.”

D/I Griffin added: “We have arrested three men in connection with the incident and I want to appeal to anyone who was in the Cairn Walk area at around 2.50am and has information which may assist our investigation to contact detectives by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 141 of 27/04/19.”

The BBC has reported that a woman who lives nearby went outside after hearing noise coming from a neighbour’s house.

She said she saw a young woman making a phone call at the front door of a house in Cairn Walk, asking for help.

The neighbour said: “I went round when I heard all the shouting, then I came round and she was screaming down the phone.”

The neighbour added: “She was just standing there screaming down the phone ‘somebody help me, somebody help me.’”