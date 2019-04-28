Crumlin stabbing: Murder investigation now under way

Detectives have launched a murder investigation following a stabbing incident in Crumlin that left a string of people hurt.

Police said they were called to a property in the Cairn Walk area of the town, to the east of Lough Neagh, around 2.50am on Saturday morning along with paramedics.

Detective Inspector Michelle Griffin said in an initial statement: “Police responded along with the NIAS. Three men aged in their twenties and a woman were taken to hospital for treatment.

“Two of the men remain in hospital, one of them is in a critical condition.”

D/I Griffin added police had arrested three men in connection with the incident.

However, at 1pm on Sunday, police said their investigation had become a murder probe after a 21-year-old victim died.

DI Griffin said: “Sadly, the man died this morning as a result of his injuries.

“Four men aged 19, 24, 25 and 29 are in custody in connection with the incident and are assisting us with our enquiries.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the Cairn Walk area at around 2:50am yesterday morning and has information which may assist our investigation to contact detectives by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 141 of 27/04/19.”

The BBC has reported that a woman who lives nearby went outside after hearing noise coming from a neighbour’s house.

She said she saw a young woman making a phone call at the front door of a house in Cairn Walk, asking for help.

The neighbour said: “I went round when I heard all the shouting, then I came round and she was screaming down the phone.”

The neighbour added: “She was just standing there screaming down the phone ‘somebody help me, somebody help me.’”