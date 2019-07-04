Cushendall explosion: Police believe damage was caused by 'crude pipe bomb type device'

Detectives investigating an explosion which damaged property and cars in the Co Antrim village of Cushendall last night believe it may have been caused by a pipe bomb type device.

Investigating officers are still trying to establish a motive for the incident and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Detective Inspector Peter McKenna said: “Following a detailed examination of the scene of the incident on Mill Street I believe the damage was caused by a crude pipe bomb type device. A number of remnants of the device have been removed for further examination.

“Detectives are working to establish a motive for this incident and I am continuing to appeal to anyone who was in the area last night, between 11pm and the time the incident was reported to us, and who saw or heard anything suspicious to get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference number 2334 03/07/19.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”