Customers retrieve holdall from armed robber at Carrickfergus shop

Detectives are appealing for information after an armed robbery at commercial premises on Bridewell Drive in Carrickfergus on Saturday.

It was reported that at around 7.20pm a male armed with a baseball bat entered a shop and demanded that a member of staff place money and cigarettes into a holdall.

The assailant was challenged by customers who were in the shop at the time and were able to retrieve the holdall from him. He then made off on foot empty handed.

He is described as being aged in his 50s, of medium build and was wearing a dark coloured balaclava and combat jacket.

Detective Sergeant Robinson is appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact 101, quoting reference 972 05/01/19.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.