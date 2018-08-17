Cyclist failed breath test and spat in police officer’s face

A man who was under the influence of alcohol as he cycled unsteadily along a Larne street during a trip to a Chinese takeaway ran off from police and later spat in an officer’s face, a court heard.

Paul Robert Beggs (27), with an address at Bleach Green Avenue, Newtownabbey, was spotted at 12.15am on July 19 this year at Curran Road in Larne.

He almost fell off the bike at one stage. He had been out on court bail at the time with a condition not to be under the influence of alcohol in public.

He failed a preliminary breath test before running off and was later located at his girlfriend’s house and then spat in the face of an officer. On the way to a police station he struck an officer on the head.

Arising out of the incident, the defendant was at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday for sentencing on charges of assaulting a police officer and resisting another officer.

Beggs was also being sentenced for another incident which happened on May 2 this year when he assaulted two police officers and caused criminal damage to a police vehicle.

Police had been called to an address and Beggs was abusive and aggressive to officers and refused to leave a flat.

A cell van had to be called because of his behaviour and he kicked out and attempted to bite an officer. He continually spat inside the cell van and kicked the inside of the vehicle.

Defence barrister Aaron Thompson said during the Larne bicycle incident Beggs thought the bail meant he could not drink in public but in fact he was not to be under the influence in public and had taken issue with officers.

“He cycled his bicycle to a local Chinese takeaway and was stopped by police,” said Mr Thompson.

Regarding the other incident Mr Thompson said Beggs had called police after an argument with his girlfriend and when a complaint was then made against him and he was arrested he felt he was being “treated wrongly”.

Jailing Beggs for five months, District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had 54 previous convictions and his behaviour had been “appalling”.