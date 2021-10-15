Cyclist knocked down in a road traffic collision in south Belfast
Police are appealing for information and dash cam footage following a road traffic collision, involving a cyclist, in south Belfast.
Friday, 15th October 2021, 10:15 am
Updated
Friday, 15th October 2021, 10:20 am
Around 7.30pm on October 14, a report was received that a cyclist had been knocked down in the Malone Road area, close to the junction of Windsor Park.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash cam footage to help with the investigation, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1807 of 14/10/21.
A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport
Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org