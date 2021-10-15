Police are appealing for information.

Around 7.30pm on October 14, a report was received that a cyclist had been knocked down in the Malone Road area, close to the junction of Windsor Park.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash cam footage to help with the investigation, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1807 of 14/10/21.

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport