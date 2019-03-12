Danger signs stolen from notorious accident black spot

Two warning signs and a dead end sign have been stolen from an accident blackspot near Lurgan.

SDLP Craigavon representative Thomas Larkham has called for the signs between the Sugar Island Road junction leading to Deans Road in Craigavon, to be urgently replaced.

Thomas Larkham at a Craigavon accident blackspot where warning signs have been stolen

“I cannot believe my eyes. This is a new low when warning signs, which have just recently been installed by the Department of Infrastructure, are stolen.

“This is a notoriously dangerous junction with a long history of bad accidents and these signs were installed to help with driver’s safety.

“Why anyone would want to do this is beyond me. It is criminal and wrong. I have highlighted this to the department and requested the signs are replaced urgently.