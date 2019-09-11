Dangerous knives seized from man on city streets

Police have seized a selection of dangerous knives from a man around Belfast city centre.

A post this morning on PSNI Facebook says: "Good morning everyone. I hope you all slept well.

"While you have been sleeping officers in E section Lisburn road have been hard at work on the night shift.

"In the early hours of this morning our Police CCTV operators noticed a male in the city centre with what they believed to be a knife hidden on his person.

"Police were quickly able to detain this male and following a search the knives pictured and some suspected class c drugs were found."