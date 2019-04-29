'Dangerously' driven car crashes into vehicle waiting at N.I. junction - P.S.N.I. rammed during dramatic pursuit

The P.S.N.I. is appealing to anyone who may have witnessed a pursuit through the streets of Lisburn last night to contact them immediately.

A vehicle belonging to a member of the public and a P.S.N.I. vehicle were both rammed during the pursuit which took place on Sunday evening.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:00pm on the McKinstry Road beside the junction of Wilmar Road.

After refusing to stop for the police, the old shaped green Jaguar X-type vehicle rammed a P.S.N.I. vehicle several times.

The driver of the Jaguar proceeded to crash into a vehicle owned by a member of the public waiting at a junction.

The Jaguar then made off onto the Stewartstown Road, turning into Lagmore Avenue.

Before that the driver of the Jaguar came down the Hillsborough Road, Lisburn, onto the Laganbank Road, following the route of Belfast Road, Queensway, McKinstry Road, Stewartstown Road and Lagmore Avenue going through red lights and overtaking numerous vehicles along the way.

"If anyone witnessed this vehicle or has any dash-cam footage capturing it at any stage please contact us via 101 and quote reference 1086, 28/04/19 or drop us a message," said the P.S.N.I.