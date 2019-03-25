Darren McGurk murder: Man appears in court

A 32–year-old man accused of murdering Darren McGurk in Limavady has been remanded in custody at Coleraine Magistrates’ Court.

Karl Mark John Watson, of Glenview Drive, in Limavady, is accused of murdering Mr McGurk, 23, last week.

Darren McGurk died in hospital on Sunday

He is also charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice by allegedly trying to interfere with a witness.

Police had received a report last Thursday that Mr McGurk had sustained a serious head injury following an assault at a house in the Glenbeg Walk area of Limavady the previous evening.

He was taken to hospital where he died on Sunday.

The accused had been arrested on Friday and had been originally charged with assault causing grievous bodily harm and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Following Mr McGurk’s death he was further arrested and charged with murder.

The defendant appeared in the dock in handcuffs. A police officer said she believed she could connect the accused to the charges.

A prosecutor said she was asking for a remand in custody.

A defence solicitor said he had been “specifically instructed” not to make a bail application.

He told the court: “My client’s family have asked on their behalf to extend their sincere condolences to the McGurk family on this tragic situation.

“It is a close-knit community.”

District Judge Peter King remanded the defendant in custody to appear back at the same court via video-link on April 15.

On Sunday police issued an appeal for anyone with information about Mr McGurk’s movements in the hours leading up to the incident on Wednesday night to get in touch.