Ashling Murphy, a 23-year-old primary school teacher, who was killed on Wednesday afternoon along the banks of the Grand Canal at Cappincur, Co Offaly

The funeral mass for the 23-year-old will take place at 11am on Tuesday in the parish church of Saint Brigid, Mount Bolus.

Father Michael Meade, Parish Priest of Kilcormac & Killoughey, Mount Bolus, Co Offaly, in the Diocese of Meath, will be the chief celebrant at the mass which will be attended by family and close friends.

The mass will be live-streamed on www.memoriallane.ie/livestream/