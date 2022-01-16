Date announced for funeral service for murdered primary school teacher Ashling Murphy
The funeral service for Ashling Murphy who was murdered on Wednesday afternoon when she went out for a jog by the river in Co Offaly will take place on Tuesday.
Sunday, 16th January 2022, 10:38 am
The funeral mass for the 23-year-old will take place at 11am on Tuesday in the parish church of Saint Brigid, Mount Bolus.
Father Michael Meade, Parish Priest of Kilcormac & Killoughey, Mount Bolus, Co Offaly, in the Diocese of Meath, will be the chief celebrant at the mass which will be attended by family and close friends.
The mass will be live-streamed on www.memoriallane.ie/livestream/
In Northern Ireland, vigils were held in Belfast and Londonderry following the young woman’s murder.