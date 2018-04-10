Date set for inquest into death of child killer Robert Black

A date has been set for the inquest into the death of serial child killer Robert Black in a Northern Ireland prison in 2016.

A preliminary enquiry heard yesterday that the Scottish-born killer’s next of kin have still not been traced.

Black died in Maghaberry Prison on January 12, 2016 of suspected heart disease. His ashes were scattered at sea after prison authorities revealed no one wanted his remains.

He was convicted of four child murders and suspected of many more.

In 1994, Black was found guilty of the murder of three children in Scotland and England in the 1980s.

In 2011, he was found guilty of the 1981 murder of nine-year-old Jennifer Cardy, from Ballinderry, Co Antrim.

Armagh Courthouse will be the venue for the inquest into his death from December 3 to 7, later this year.