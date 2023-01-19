The PSNI has also told the News Letter it is investigating a further 74 ongoing cases, with 32 officers suspended on suspicion of sexual misconduct.

A spotlight has been shone on misconduct of officers across the UK following the murder of Sarah Everard by Metropolitan Police Officer Wayne Couzens in 2021

The Home Office also asked forces in Britain to vet officers after Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick admitted serious offences against 12 women over two decades.

Emalyn Turkington of Womens Aid said she is very concerned by the PSNI figures.

In September the PSNI launched its own dedicated Tackling Violence against Women and Girls Action Plan for policing.

Superintendent Claire McGuigan of the PSNI Professional Standards Department said: “In April 2021, our Professional Standards Department began a review of previous sexual and domestic-related misconduct investigations over a period of 10 years.

She added:"In 2022, we held 10 misconduct hearings that had a sexual or domestic element and we dismissed nine officers for their misconduct. We have five hearings scheduled for 2023 that have a sexual and/or domestic element.”

“Currently there are 74 ongoing cases relating to either sexual misconduct or domestic incidents. Thirty-two officers are currently suspended on suspicion of sexual misconduct."

Emalyn Turkingston, CEO of North Down and Ards Women's Aid said the PSNI figures were "very concerning".

"And I would say those figures are only what is reported."

She believes many more women who are abused by police officers don't come forward due to fear.

Since becoming CEO of the north down area four months ago she has been working very closely with the police to build up trust for women to report such claims.

In that time she has already handled one case of a woman being abused by an officer.

As a case worker with Women's Aid since 2005 she says she has had "a good few" such cases of abuse by police officer.

A common factor in such cases, she says, is that a police officer may tell their victim that they will not be believed if they approach their PSNI colleagues to report them.

A key message is that victims must be believed in their claims, she says.

"When we're talking about domestic abuse, it's very much 'believe the unbelievable'. That will be something I always say."

A typical scenario would be that an abuser is a "Jekyll and Hyde" character, she said.

"In public he would be 'Mr Nice Guy' but behind closed doors he is completely different."

Rosa Martin, an activist with socialist feminist organisation ROSA, claimed that despite the action being taken by the PSNI, it it cannot be relied on to tackle "gender violence".

She said this was evident after five people were fined for breaching Covid regulations after a protest about the murder Sarah Everard’s murder in Belfast