David Murphy murder probe officers visit large number of locations

Detectives investigating the murder of David Murphy have today carried out a series of follow up enquiries.

Major Investigation Team officers have visited a large number of locations across Ballymena and Kells as part of their investigation into the 52-year-old’s murder at his home in Glenwherry last month.

Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Boyce said: “David Murphy was found by a friend shot dead inside his rural farmhouse on Tuesday 19th February. He had died from gunshot wounds.

“We are working extremely hard to pinpoint a motive for this senseless murder and to retrace David’s steps in the days leading up to the killing.

“We hope that today’s investigative operation will provide fresh leads and new information that will lead us to David’s killers.

“I would ask anyone with information that could help us to please get in touch by calling 101. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”