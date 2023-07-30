News you can trust since 1737
David Vance Dromore, Trillick, Co Tyrone: Funeral takes place today for-father-of three who died following farm quad bike accident

The funeral takes place today of a father-of-three in his 60s who passed away after a quad bike accident on a Co Tyrone farm.
By Philip Bradfield
Published 30th Jul 2023, 12:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jul 2023, 12:32 BST

Police said that a man, understood to be named David Vance, sadly passed away following the accident at a farm on the Blackhill Road, Dromore, Co Tyrone.

Police received the report on Thursday, 27 July shortly before 4.30pm but did not report the information until later.

Police officers attended, alongside colleagues from other emergency services.

David Vance from Trillick, Dromore, Co Tyrone, died after a quad bike accident on a farm on 27 July 2023. Photo: Funeral Times.David Vance from Trillick, Dromore, Co Tyrone, died after a quad bike accident on a farm on 27 July 2023. Photo: Funeral Times.
The death is not being treated as suspicious and the Health and Safety Executive has been informed, police said.

A family notice said that Mr Vance died suddenly as a result of an accident on 27 July.

His address was given as Galbally Road, Trillick.

He was described as the beloved son of the late Thomas and Mary and loving father of Shannen, Lauren and Jake.

His funeral service is being held today in Dromore Parish Church (Church of Ireland) at 2.00pm followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard.