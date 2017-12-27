Death of Castlewellan teen Conor Robb ‘non-suspicious’

Police have deemed the death of a Co Down teenager on Christmas Eve to be “non-suspicious”.

Tributes have been paid to 16-year-old Conor Robb from Castlewellan, a former pupil of St Malachy’s High School in the town.

An 18-year-old man was arrested and questioned on suspicion of murder but later released on police bail pending further inquiries.

This evening, the PSNI confirmed that – following a post-mortem examination – the circumstances of Conor’s death were no longer being investigated and the incident was being treated as “non-suspicious”.

They added that the man who had been released on bail was “no longer of interest” to police.

Among the many messages expressing shock at the news of the teenager’s death, one male friend of Conor said he was “completely heartbroken” by the tragedy, while a young female friend also said she was heartbroken at the loss of her “most favourite person ever,” who she would “love and miss”.

Another said it was “so hard to believe” Conor had died in such tragic circumstances.

“You were always there for me when no one else was you are always going to be my brother even though we fell out at times we never could break that bond we had,” another wrote.

Conor was described by one friend as “the best” – and as someone who “always had a smile” on his face.

His local GAA club, Aughlisnafin GAC, also extended its sympathy to the Robb family.

Although the teenager has not yet been formally identified by the PSNI, he had been a keen gaelic footballer with Aughlisnafin, who said in a statement: “The executive committee and members of Aughlisnafin GAC, deeply regret the untimely death of our underage player and member Conor Robb. We extend our deepest sympathy to his family and friends at this extremely difficult time.”

South Down MLA Colin McGrath has said that an entire community is in shock following news of the tragedy.

“People in this community are just shocked by what we’re hearing today. Although this death happened on Christmas Eve, details of the circumstances are only now emerging.

“My thoughts and those of my colleagues are with the young man, Conor Robb, who lost his life and his family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.”

The SDLP representative added: “I know that the local community will rally around their family and friends and offer whatever support we can to help them as they begin to mourn their loss.

“This is a difficult time for family and friends and wider community – the family will need space to deal with their loss.

“They are in my thoughts and prayers.”