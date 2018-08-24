Death of UK couple in Egypt is ‘suspicious’

The daughter of a British couple who died at a resort hotel in Egypt believes there is “something suspicious” behind their deaths.

John and Susan Cooper, from Burnley, Lancashire, were “fit and healthy” before their holiday and in “perfect health” just hours before being taken ill, daughter Kelly Ormerod said.

The mother of three was on a break with her parents and children before tragedy struck on Tuesday morning.

The family were staying at the Steigenberger Aqua Magic Hotel in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada when Mr Cooper, 69, died in his room.

Mrs Ormerod said her 63-year-old mother was taken to hospital but died.

She told Sky News: “They had no illness, no stomach upset, no vomiting, no illness whatsoever - they were in perfect health when they went to bed.

She added: “It was about 11am when I went to the bedroom. They said they were extremely ill and need help.

“I watched them die before my very eyes and they had exactly the same symptoms. “I believe something suspicious has gone on.”

There is currently no evidence to suggest the deaths were caused by carbon monoxide poisoning, travel operator Thomas Cook said.

But guests reported widespread food poisoning symptoms and Thomas Cook said there had been a “raised level of illness among guests”.

Alison Cope from Birmingham, said she has been at the hotel for two weeks, and five out of seven of her family had been ill for around 10 days.