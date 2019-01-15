Debt collector robbed in Co Armagh

A debt collector has been robbed this afternoon in Co Armagh.

It is understood a van intercepted the debt collector’s vehicle near Laurelvale and he was forced to stop.

PSNI

DUP Cllr Gareth Wilson condemned the incident and warned people to be vigilant.

Independent Cllr Paul Berry said: “Clearly this person was being watched closely and may have been followed from Portadown.”

It is understood a sum of cash was handed over during the attack.

The PSNI said a helicopter was tasked for observation and inquiries ongoing.