Decision time on new PSNI chief constable

Two of the four candidates hoping to be Northern Ireland’s next chief constable have completed the interview process with the remaining pair being assessed today.

It is understood that the decision of the interviewing panel will be presented to the full Policing Board (PBNI) around teatime tonight.

PSNI 'Deputy Chief Constable Stephen Martin

Senior PSNI officers Stephen Martin and Mark Hamilton were among the four people shortlisted, along with Bedfordshire’s top officer Jon Boutcher and Simon Byrne, the chief constable of Cheshire.

Mr Boutcher is currently conducting a major investigation into the activities of the Army agent within the IRA known by the codename Stakeknife.

George Hamilton, who was promoted to PSNI chief constable in June 2014, is stepping down next month.

His successor’s salary will be £207,000, with a generous relocation package also available if the successful candidate is currently based outside of Northern Ireland.

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Mark Hamilton

New oversight arrangements were built into the recruitment process after controversial comments by Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald on who should get the job.

In February, the party president said she did not have confidence in any of the current PSNI senior command team to succeed George Hamilton.

The board then sought legal advice and, as a result, a team of independent advisors is overseeing the candidate scoring process.

The selection panel is made up of PBNI chair Anne Connolly, John Blair, Alan Chambers, Linda Dillon, Colm McKenna, Wendy Osborne and Mervyn Storey.

Simon Byrne, chief constable of Cheshire

Following tonight’s meeting, NI Secretary Karen Bradley will be briefed on the decision before the successful candidate is notified.