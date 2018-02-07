Defence grills woman on blood-stained trousers

Clothing worn by the woman who has accused two Irish rugby players of rape has been shown to a court in Belfast.

The thong-style pants, white trousers and strappy black sequinned top were removed from brown envelopes and presented to the complainant, judge and jury for examination.

The items had already been forensically examined, the court heard.

Brendan Kelly QC, representing Paddy Jackson, who denies rape, said: “I am sorry if this is in any way distressing. It’s important that I show the items of clothing you will understand.”

Some of the clothing had tan marks.

Previously the court has been told the woman said she had no intention of having sex that night and had not tanned her whole body.

Also, in prosecution evidence, the complainant described her trousers as having blood stains.

Mr Kelly asked: “Where is the blood, all the way down the back of the trousers?

“Where is the blood that you have described?”

The woman stated: “Whenever I took the trousers off I was looking at the inside of the trouser.

“I was bleeding significantly. I presumed that it had soaked through.”

Photographs, showing some patches of blood on the trousers were also shown to the court.

Mr Kelly added: “Where are they covered in blood?”

The woman responded: “The blood I noted was on the inside of the trouser. I myself was covered in blood. Whenever I took them off.”

When asked to account for an area of “dark staining” on the seat of the trousers, the woman said she may have sat on something while momentarily stepping outside at the after party.

“I don’t know, I have obviously sat on something,” she stated.

Meanwhile, the woman was also quizzed about the appearance of blood on the inside of the “thinnest” part of her pants.

“Because I wiped myself,” the woman said. “I was aware I was bleeding.”

She also rejected defence suggestions she had been bleeding prior to the alleged rape.

The court heard how the alleged victim wrote down the names of her attackers when she returned home during the early hours of the morning.

She did not know Stuart Olding’s name, but wrote a description, it emerged.

When questioned about the handwriting, she said: “That’s my handwriting after I was crying and raped Mr Kelly.”