Defendant told to avoid tabloid ‘zombie’ tag

A judge told a drug user to take care he doesn’t appear in tabloid newspapers described as a “zombie”.

District Judge Peter King was talking to Richard Lee Campbell (30), with an address at Riverdale in Larne.

Police spotted the defendant at 3.10pm on Wednesday, May 2 this year slumped over trying to eat a burger at a bus stop at George Street in the centre of Ballymena.

Officers suspected he was under the influence of controlled drugs.

The defendant told police he had only taken cannabis and then ran away but was caught.

Defence solicitor Andy Kinney told Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday, September 17 that the pursuit wasn’t difficult for police as his client was a “pathetic sight”.

The lawyer said Campbell had been using heroin but is now absent from the drug after being in custody for a number of months and now attends the Railway Street addiction centre in Ballymena.

Judge King told the defendant: “There are so many tabloid newspapers who are quite happy to take photographs of people ‘zombied’. Don’t let that be you.”

That was believed to have been a reference to newspaper articles in England in recent days describing drug users spotted on the streets of towns as being like zombies.

Campbell was given a two-year conditional discharge.