Defiance following attack on Orange hall

Orange Order members will not be intimidated out of west Belfast, a spokesman has said following the latest attack on Whiterock Orange Hall.

Paint damage was discovered at the Springfield Road property on Monday.

Chairman of the hall’s trustees, Wesley McCreedy, said he was disappointed but hopes this will be an isolated incident.

“The hall has been attacked many times, but we will not be intimidated, we will do what we always do, repair the damage and carry on.”

A spokesman for the County Grand Orange Lodge of Belfast also expressed hope that this was an isolated incident, but said the situation will be closely monitored over the coming months.